PennDOT is advising motorists that single lane restrictions on state Route 981 in Mount Pleasant Township are scheduled to begin Friday, June 30, and continue through late August in the following locations:

  • Single lane restrictions will be in place on Route 981 between Route 2021 (Kecksburg Road) and Boyer Road and will be controlled by traffic signals to allow crews to construct the Hurst Run box culvert.
  • Single lane restrictions will be in place on Route 981 between state Route 819 and Route 2007 (Hecla-State Street) and will be controlled by traffic signals to allow crews to construct northbound and southbound lanes.

