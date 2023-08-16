Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 recently announced the closure of state Route 981 between Boyer Road and Fiedors Grove Road in Mount Pleasant Township.

Prior to the closure, flagging operations will occur Wednesday, Aug. 16. The closure is scheduled to begin Thursday, Aug. 17, and remain in place through Thursday, Aug. 24.

