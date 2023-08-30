Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 is announcing that state Route 981 is scheduled to close between Route 2051 (Mount Pleasant Road) and Route 2021 (Kecksburg Road) beginning Thursday, Aug. 31, in Mount Pleasant Township.
Traffic will be rerouted utilizing Route 2021 (Kecksburg Road) and Route 2051 (Mount Pleasant Road) to allow crews from Walsh Construction Company to install drainage.
The altered traffic pattern is anticipated through mid to late October depending on weather and operations.
This work is part of the $55.2 million Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project to upgrade the Route 981 corridor from the intersection with Route 819 in Mount Pleasant Township to the intersection with U.S. Route 30 in Unity Township and is broken into three separate projects. The southernmost section will involve reconstruction of Route 981 from the intersection with Route 819 north to a point just south of the town of Calumet. The project is expected to be complete in September 2024.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties at PennDOT District 12.
Information about infrastructure in District 12, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 12 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.