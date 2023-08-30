Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 is announcing that state Route 981 is scheduled to close between Route 2051 (Mount Pleasant Road) and Route 2021 (Kecksburg Road) beginning Thursday, Aug. 31, in Mount Pleasant Township.

Traffic will be rerouted utilizing Route 2021 (Kecksburg Road) and Route 2051 (Mount Pleasant Road) to allow crews from Walsh Construction Company to install drainage.

