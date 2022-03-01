Motorists who regularly travel on Route 981 between Route 30 and the City of Latrobe have been at the mercy of a dip in that stretch of roadway for so long that it has become affectionately known as “The Latrobe Dip” and spawned a slew of memes in local Facebook groups.
(For those wondering, a meme is an image or video that is copied and shared by internet users, typically with humorous alterations. For a sampling of some of the memes inspired by the dip, visit the Facebook page for “The Latrobe Dip.”)
There has been a dip in the road at the site, located in Unity Township, for years now, but last year it started to get noticeably worse. PennDOT has tried to repair it and fix the issue, but it keeps coming back — and now, the general consensus is that it’s worse than ever.
So what exactly is causing the dip, and when can motorists expect it to be addressed?
“The dip in the roadway along the section of 981 in question is related to an unstable and soft subgrade material that may be from previous mining, however we have not yet made that final determination,” PennDOT Engineering District 12 Assistant District Executive Robb Dean told the Bulletin via a prepared statement.
When talking about roads, subgrade is typically the layer of soil that has been leveled off and compacted to serve as the foundation for the pavement above it.
“We are monitoring the situation and will be providing an asphalt patch to temporarily remove or minimize the dip in the roadway. We are coordinating with asphalt vendors and this will be completed when we have access to the material as well as resources available to perform the work with the weather conditions conducive to making these repairs,” Dean added.
The asphalt patching is expected to be completed by the end of April, according to District 12 Acting Safety Press Officer Melissa Maczko.
However, Dean noted that a more permanent solution will be necessary.
“We are working with our geotechnical engineers to develop a more permanent solution to stabilize the subgrade under the roadway to minimize or eliminate future settlement,” he said. “This will be implemented once a plan has been completed and work can be scheduled based upon finances and resources. We anticipate this being completed this construction season.”
Maczko clarified that PennDOT’s construction season begins in April and runs through November, although she said that doesn’t mean it will take that long for the permanent fix to be implemented — the exact timeline for that is simply not yet known.
It wouldn’t be too surprising if the issue turned out to be related to past mining activity in the area, as mine subsidence already has impacted the city at least once before in recent years.
(Editor’s Note: To be clear, the cause of the “unstable” subgrade responsible for the Route 981 dip still has not been confirmed, and it may or may not be related to past mining activity or mine subsidence. But regardless, perhaps now is a good time to revisit the topic, as it is one of which all Latrobe residents — really, all residents of the entire Pittsburgh region — should be aware.)
Back on Jan. 13, 2017, a home in the city’s Cramer Heights neighborhood, located at 175 Eleanor Drive, started to collapse after its foundation shifted overnight. The homeowner, Carole Mullen, and three members of her family had to be rescued from the home by emergency personnel, as the shifting caused the doors and windows to become inoperable. Firefighters managed to salvage some furniture and other items from the home, but the structure itself was condemned and eventually torn down, and the lot remains unused today.
Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund spoke to Latrobe residents at a community meeting following that incident, in February 2017, showing in graphic detail the risks faced by property owners in a state with a rich coal mining heritage.
Photos of homes splintered, cracked or split in two left quite the impression as the representatives from the DEP’s California District Office talked about the risk of mine subsidence, but they really drove the point home with a map outlining the areas of Latrobe that rest above abandoned mines.
Nearly the whole city lies in a zone that is undermined — which is why the DEP urgently began encouraging Latrobe residents to visit www.paMSI.org to check to see if their properties are at risk and consider applying for mine subsidence insurance.
At that time, the DEP officials stressed, however, that Latrobe has never really been considered a problem area and that just because there was an occurrence of mine subsidence in the city, it doesn’t mean that mines are going to start collapsing all over town.
The state offers mine subsidence insurance for structures through a special nonprofit fund established in 1961, which is administered by the Mine Subsidence Insurance (MSI) Board, part of the DEP.
Mine subsidence, which causes millions of dollars in damage each year, typically is not covered by standard homeowner insurance policies, which marks the importance of considering subsidence insurance for homeowners.
MSI Board insurance policies run for one year, with renewal notices sent each year.
Mine subsidence occurs when there’s a movement of the ground at the surface level as a result of the collapse or failure of part of an underground mine.
Damage to homes resulting from subsidence ranges from cracking of foundation walls and floors to complete structural failure requiring the replacement of an entire building.
DEP officials noted, however, that there are many other possible causes of these types of damage, and the MSI Board often has to reject claims because mine subsidence was not a factor. The board ultimately makes the determination on whether or not subsidence is to blame.
Other potential causes include settlement under surface loads; landslides and soil creep; shrinking and swelling of soils; freezing and thawing of soils; surface and subsurface erosion; poor construction methods; structural movements; and structural deterioration.
In the Latrobe area, abandoned mines can run anywhere from 50 feet to about 400 feet below the surface. DEP officials noted, however, that just because one mine is deeper than another doesn’t mean its any more or less at risk of collapse, or that structures on the surface are any more or less safe — it just means the damage on the surface will manifest itself in a different way.
