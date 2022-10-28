PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of upcoming closures on state routes 981 and 819 in Mount Pleasant Township.
The Route 981 closure will be located between Hecla Road and Boyer Road, and the Route 819 closure will be just south of the intersection with Route 981. The closures will begin Monday, Oct. 31, and will continue until mid-November.
The closures will be in place to allow crews to perform roadway excavation, drainage work, pavement and other miscellaneous work. The following marked detours will be in place:
- Turn right at Route 31 (Main Street)
- Turn left at Route 982
- Turn left at Kecksburg Road (Route 2021)
- End detour at Route 2021 intersection with Route 981
- Turn left at Kecksburg Road (Route 2021)
- Turn right at Route 982
- Turn right at Route 31
- End detour at Route 31 intersection with Route 981.
*Local trucks with destinations on Route 981 between Route 31 and the area of closure (south of PA Turnpike) use alternate detour (Dark Green)
Route 981 Alternate Detour
- Turn left at Route 31 (Main Street)
- Use the Route 119 interchange to merge onto Route 119 northbound (toward New Stanton)
- Stay on Route 119 northbound at the Route 66 interchange (toward Greensburg)
- Turn right at Route 819 (Huff Avenue)
- Turn right at Route 819 (Broad Street)
- Turn left at Route 819 (Reamer Avenue/Armbrust Road)
- End detour at Route 819 intersection with Route 981.
Fiedors Grove Road Detour
Route 981 northbound to Fiedors Grove Road:
- Turn right at State Street (Route 2007)
- Turn left at Viking Drive
- Turn left at Slope Hill Road
- End detour at Slope Hill Road intersection with Fiedors Grove Road.
Fiedors Grove Road detour to Route 981:
- Turn south onto Slope Hill Road
- Turn right at Viking Drive
- Turn right at State Street (Route 2007)
- End detour at Route 2007 intersection with Route 981.
Route 819 Truck Detour Route
- Turn left at Route 31 (Main Street)
- Use the Route 119 interchange to merge onto Route 119 northbound (toward New Stanton)
- Stay on Route 119 northbound at the Route 66 interchange (toward Greensburg)
- End detour at Route 119 intersection with Route 819.
- Use Route 119 south
- Stay on Route 119 through the Route 66 interchange (toward Connellsville)
- Use the Route 31 interchange to merge onto Route 31 eastbound (toward Mount Pleasant/Ruffs Dale)
- End detour at Route 31 intersection with Route 819.
Route 819 Passenger Detour Route
- Turn right at State Street (Route 2007)
- Turn left at Route 981
- End detour at Route 981 intersection with Route 819.
- Turn left at Route 981
- Turn right at State Street (Route 2007)
- End detour at State Street intersection with Route 819.
This project is among the area improvements supported and accelerated by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In 2022 alone, the BIL is bringing at least $21 million in additional funding to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan Planning Organization partner, Southwest Pennsylvania Commission (SPC).
