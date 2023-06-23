PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that single-lane restrictions in both directions of Route 711 between Route 1004 (Thatcher Road) and Route 1011 (Midget Camp Road) in Fairfield Township will begin Tuesday, June 27, and are anticipated to last through the end of October, weather and operational dependent.

Single-lane restrictions will be controlled by temporary traffic control signals using a trailer mounted portable device.

