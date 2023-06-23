PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that single-lane restrictions in both directions of Route 711 between Route 1004 (Thatcher Road) and Route 1011 (Midget Camp Road) in Fairfield Township will begin Tuesday, June 27, and are anticipated to last through the end of October, weather and operational dependent.
Single-lane restrictions will be controlled by temporary traffic control signals using a trailer mounted portable device.
This work is part of a $2.5 million project that consists of three bridge projects including:
- the replacement of the existing structure carrying Route 711 over a tributary to Tubmill Creek with a pre-cast concrete box culvert;
- the superstructure replacement of the existing structure carrying Route 711 over Hendricks Creek with pre-stressed concrete spread box beams, abutment rehabilitation and deck replacement,
- and the preservation of the existing structure carrying Route 711 over Rasler Run with a 4-inch reinforced concrete distribution slab and barrier repairs.
C.H. & D. Enterprises, Inc. was awarded the bid. The project is anticipated to be completed in July 2024.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties at PennDOT District 12.
Information about infrastructure in District 12, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 12 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.