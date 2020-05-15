PennDOT District 12 announced this week that a section of Route 30 between Toll Gate Hill Road (Gabe’s) and the Westmoreland Mall will have work starting on Monday, May 18. Work will occur at night between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and is scheduled to completed in late August 2020. Motorists will encounter roadway width restrictions.
Work will include the removal and replacement of guiderail, minor bridge improvements on three bridges that cross over Route 30 — routes 136, 130 and 3103.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.
Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and be alert when entering a work zone.
