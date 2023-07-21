PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of scheduled overnight temporary stoppages in both directions on U.S. Route 30 in the vicinity of the Route 3030 (East Pittsburgh Street) bridge over Route 30 in Hempfield Township.

Traffic impacts are anticipated Monday, July 24, and Wednesday, July 26, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather and operational dependent.

