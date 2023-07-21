PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of scheduled overnight temporary stoppages in both directions on U.S. Route 30 in the vicinity of the Route 3030 (East Pittsburgh Street) bridge over Route 30 in Hempfield Township.
Traffic impacts are anticipated Monday, July 24, and Wednesday, July 26, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather and operational dependent.
The nighttime temporary stoppages will be in place to allow crews from Charles J. Merlo, Inc. to lift and place new concrete box beams girders over Route 30 onto the Route 3030 bridge in Hempfield Township, currently under reconstruction. Route 30 will be stopped in both directions only while the beams are being moved.
Motorists are asked to use caution while driving through the work zone.
This work is part of a $7.6 million project involving the replacement of the Route 3030 over Route 30 bridge and includes a new two-lane single span concrete adjacent box beam bridge, realignment of the existing roadway on and off the new bridge with new asphalt pavement along with signage, guide rail and drainage upgrades. The project is anticipated to be completed in May 2024.
