PennDOT District 12 announced lane restrictions on Route 30 East and West between Michigan Lane and Woodside Road in North Huntingdon Township. The lane restrictions will begin on Monday, Jan. 11 and will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, ending at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15.
The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform geotechnical borings in the area. The lane restriction locations can change from day to day. Motorists should drive with caution through work zones.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.