PITTSBURGH – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight drilling operations on U.S. Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, and North Versailles Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, July 10, weather permitting.
Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 30 in both directions between Crown Road in Westmoreland County and Bach Road in Allegheny County weeknights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, July 28. Crews from the Pennsylvania Drilling Company will conduct the geotechnical drilling operations.
