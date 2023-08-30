Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 is announcing that a section of state Route 271 (Menoher Highway) is scheduled to close next week in Fairfield Township.
Crews from PennDOT will remove and reset a concrete cross pipe on Route 271 (Menoher Highway) between Old Route 271 and Turkey Inn Road.
The closure is anticipated from Tuesday, Sept. 5, through early October depending on weather and operations.
A posted detour will be in place utilizing Route 271, Route 711, Route 56 and Route 403 through Westmoreland, Cambria and Somerset counties.
