A vehicle crash Friday, May 19, on state Route 217 impacted power lines supplying electricity to the Latrobe Municipal Authority’s water filtration plant, which temporarily prompted a voluntary water conservation request to customers.
The initial system alert requesting voluntary water conservation has been lifted. An employee who answered the phone at the filtration plant Sunday afternoon was not authorized to discuss the matter but confirmed operations for the most part have returned to normal.
A system alert initially posted on the LMA’s website over the weekend alerted customers that the “Latrobe Municipal Authority is operating under a voluntary water conservation effort due to an automobile accident that has shut power off to the water filtration plant for an extended period of time. All customers are asked to conserve water to every extent possible.”
The system alert was later updated to reflect that “due to the effectiveness of the voluntary water conservation effort, the Latrobe Municipal Authority’s storage tank levels are continuing to trend in a positive direction. We appreciate your continued support as we recover from a significant drop in storage tank levels. The voluntary conservation notice will be lifted once tank levels are restored to normal depths.”
By Sunday, the system alert was no longer posted on the LMA’s website.
It appears that a boil water advisory remains in effect for Whispering Knoll development residents.
An advisory posted Thursday, May 18, notes that during routine monitoring of distribution system conditions, the LMA “experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to routine maintenance being performed at LMA’s filtration plant.”
According to the advisory, “a loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back-pressure or back-siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.”
The specific maintenance involved “cleaning sedimentation basins at the filtration plant and performing regular membrane filtration washes,” according to the LMA.
“In efforts to remedy the loss of positive water pressure at the Whispering Knoll Subdivision, the LMA continues to clean all membrane filters as needed and the sedimentation basin has been completed. In addition, the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has been providing LMA with water to help increase the pressure within LMA’s service area,” according to the online advisory.
The information online states the LMA “will inform (Whispering Knoll residents) when all corrective actions have been completed and when (Whispering Knoll residents) no longer need to boil your water.”
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
