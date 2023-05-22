A vehicle crash Friday, May 19, on state Route 217 impacted power lines supplying electricity to the Latrobe Municipal Authority’s water filtration plant, which temporarily prompted a voluntary water conservation request to customers.

The initial system alert requesting voluntary water conservation has been lifted. An employee who answered the phone at the filtration plant Sunday afternoon was not authorized to discuss the matter but confirmed operations for the most part have returned to normal.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

