PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 2019 (Marguerite Road) between Coke Oven Hill Road and Bernie Stone Road in Unity Township.
The closure will begin Monday, Aug. 8, and will continue until Friday, Sept. 9. A marked detour will be in place using Route 130 and Route 2017 (Beatty Road). The closure will allow crews to demolish the existing structure and replace with a precast concrete pipe.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.