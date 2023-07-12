PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that a portion of Route 2007 (State Street) is scheduled to close at the intersection of state Route 981 in Mount Pleasant beginning Friday, July 14, through late July, weather and operational dependent.

Posted detours will be in place using Route 2007 (State Street/Standard Road), state Route 819, and Route 981. Motorists will have access to Route 2007 (State Street) from the south as far as the Hecla Volunteer Fire Department State Street Station.

