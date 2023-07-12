PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that a portion of Route 2007 (State Street) is scheduled to close at the intersection of state Route 981 in Mount Pleasant beginning Friday, July 14, through late July, weather and operational dependent.
Posted detours will be in place using Route 2007 (State Street/Standard Road), state Route 819, and Route 981. Motorists will have access to Route 2007 (State Street) from the south as far as the Hecla Volunteer Fire Department State Street Station.
Crews from Walsh Construction Company will be constructing the State Street connection to the new roundabout at routes 981 and 2007 (Hecla Road/State Street).
A full closure of Route 981 at the Route 2007 (Hecla Road/State Street) intersection is anticipated in late July to construct the remaining portion of the roundabout. Additional details and detour information will be provided prior to the closure.
This work is part of the $55.2 million Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project to upgrade the Route 981 corridor from the intersection with Route 819 in Mount Pleasant Township to the intersection with U.S. Route 30 in Unity Township and is broken into three separate projects. The southernmost section will involve reconstruction of Route 981 from the intersection with Route 819 north to a point just south of the town of Calumet. The project is expected to be complete in September 2024.
For more information on this project, visit the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project website by visiting laurelvalleyproject.com.
