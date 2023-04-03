PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that a section of Roseytown Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, will be closed from the intersection of Roseytown Road and Route 119 (New Alexandria Road) to North Tremont Avenue beginning Monday, April 3, through late-September, weather and operational dependent.
A posted detour will be in place utilizing Bovard Luxor Road, George’s Station Road, Donohoe Road and Roseytown Road.
Crews from Gulisek Construction LLC will be performing the work.
This work is part of a $1.5 million project involving the reconstruction of 500 feet of concrete pavement through the railroad tunnel, asphalt overlay of remaining pavement within the project limits, and drainage improvements that include a culvert replacement, trench drains, and new storm drains. The project is anticipated to be completed in September 2023.
