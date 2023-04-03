PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that a section of Roseytown Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, will be closed from the intersection of Roseytown Road and Route 119 (New Alexandria Road) to North Tremont Avenue beginning Monday, April 3, through late-September, weather and operational dependent.

A posted detour will be in place utilizing Bovard Luxor Road, George’s Station Road, Donohoe Road and Roseytown Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.