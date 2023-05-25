PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 1009 (Owl Hollow Road) between Autumn Leaves Road and Murphy Road in Ligonier Township.
Work will begin Tuesday, May 30, through the end of June, weather and operational dependent.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to replace a pipe and install an inlet.
A posted detour will be in place utilizing Route 711 (Market Street Extension) and Route 271 (Menoher Highway).
Crews from PennDOT District 12 will be performing the work.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties at PennDOT District 12.
Information about infrastructure in District 12, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 12 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.