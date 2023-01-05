“The numbers are real.”
There are up to 30 children in the Greater Latrobe School District who could be homeless. One out of three children qualify for the free breakfast or lunch through the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.
GLSD Superintendent Michael Porembka said it’s almost hard to fathom the figures, but that’s not unique to Greater Latrobe. However, what is unique is the steps the district take to help those students, including the Rotary Club of Latrobe’s “Food for Thought” Backpack Program, which is heading into its seventh year.
According to the Rotary, the program is “going strong” and the need for help continues to increase.
While the national program helps provide healthy food for eligible students while at school, those same children may not have enough food to eat in their homes over the weekend. According to the Rotary, teachers routinely observe children coming to school hungry because on Saturdays and Sundays, they don’t have enough to eat at home. Missing meals and experiencing hunger impairs a child’s development and achievement in school.
The backpack program provides a single serving, microwaveable food that can even be prepared by children themselves. Some options may include beefaroni, spaghetti or ravioli, macaroni and cheese, soup, fruit cups, applesauce and pudding cups. Breakfast items include cereal, muffins and oatmeal. A variety of snacks and fruit juices are also included.
Beth Ridge, a Rotary member who is involved in the program, said it is definitely a community project that is only possible through the generosity of the community, including volunteers from schools, businesses and individuals, Latrobe area churches and Rotary members.
The backpacks full of food items are packed Wednesdays and delivered to the schools for discreet distribution to children Friday afternoons. Eligibility is determined by guidance staff at the three elementary schools in the Greater Latrobe School District.
According to Porembka, a few years ago, the program filled 25 backpacks for one school in Latrobe. At the backpack packing event held right before Christmas, 120 backpacks were packed for all three elementary schools and the junior high.
“Clearly, there’s a need,” said Porembka.
According to Ridge, the Rotary would like to expand the outreach to include the Derry Area School District, but they need your help.
Individuals and businesses can sponsor a child for a year with a donation of just $300. If you have made a New Year’s resolution to help the community, or just want to start off 2023 by helping someone in need, this would be a way to fulfill that resolution.
To sponsor a child, send your donation to The Rotary Club of Latrobe, designate it for the backpack program and mail it to P.O. Box 891, Latrobe, PA 15650. Also, include the name of sponsor/sponsors, name of in honor of, address, phone number and the amount that is enclosed. To donate online, visit https://square.link/u/GKg4X8Qf.
The Cat’s Corner, a group at the high school, is also doing its part by making clings to give to all donors. According to Ridge, who has been coordinating with the group, Cat’s Corner is a project-based learning class co-taught by Courtney Coss and Michele Butler. The course is student-guided meaning everything, from the construction of its website to the design of the products, is headed by students.
The clings – as well as any of the group’s products – are designed by the students and then manufactured using machines, including a Cricut, direct to garment machine, laser engraver and Roland banner printers.
