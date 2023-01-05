“The numbers are real.”

There are up to 30 children in the Greater Latrobe School District who could be homeless. One out of three children qualify for the free breakfast or lunch through the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.