A Rostraver woman was shot and killed early New Year’s Day morning in what is believed to have been a road rage incident.
According to police, Holly B. Vadella, 59, was driving home from visiting her mother on New Year’s Eve when she was shot once at approximately 1:30 a.m. in her vehicle on Rostraver Road near Virginia Drive in Rostraver Township.
Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Josh C. Zappone pronounced Vadella deceased at the scene at 3:09 a.m.
Rostraver Township Police, who are investigating the homicide, said the suspect, Anthony Montel Hairston, 26, was in a vehicle that was closely following Vadella’s vehicle from behind. Two gunshots rang out as Hairston’s vehicle went around hers and Vadella was hit by one of those two shots.
Police investigators discovered that several vehicles were traveling in the vicinity when the shooting occurred.
Vadella was approximately one mile from her Pawnee Drive home when the shooting occurred.
Hairston has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of illegal possession of firearms, according to court documents. He was also accused of driving on a suspended license.
After being arraigned Sunday, Hairston was lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24.
Westmoreland County detectives and state police assisted Rostraver police in the investigation.
According to the coroner’s office, Ferguson Funeral Home of Belle Vernon is handling funeral arrangements for Vadella.
