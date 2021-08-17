Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 announced that the Charleroi Monessen Bridge, Rostraver Township, will temporarily close later this week.
The bridge is located between Route 88 in Washington County and Route 906 in Westmoreland County. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
PennDOT officials said the closure will be in place to allow crews to perform rehabilitation of the bridge approach pavement. A marked detour will be in place using Route 88, Route 837 to the Donora/Monessen bridge and back to Route 906.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. The free website provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.