State Rep. Leslie Rossi will sponsor a meet and greet event in Ligonier Township this weekend with several candidates for Westmoreland County positions in the Nov. 2 general election.
The meet and greet will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Ligonier Township municipal building, 1 Municipal Park Drive, Route 711. Rossi, the event’s keynote speaker, is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.
Some of the Republican candidates for county positions slated to appear include Nicole Ziccarelli (District Attorney), Megan Loughner (Clerk of Courts), Tim Carson (Westmoreland County Coroner) and Gina O’Barto (Prothonotary), along with other local candidates.
