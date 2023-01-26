Rossi announces Latrobe district office fully operational

HARRISBURG – State Rep. Leslie Rossi (R-Westmoreland/Somerset) recently announced her new Latrobe district office is officially open for business to serve the citizens of the 59th Legislative District.
“Fulfilling my responsibilities as an effective and accessible state representative is my top priority,” Rossi said. “I invite residents to stop by my offices and share their concerns about state government issues that impact them every day. From processing PennDOT paperwork and assisting with applications for popular state programs to helping to resolve or navigate through state agency red tape, my team and I are here to do everything we possibly can to meet exceed and your expectations.”
Complete district office contact information and operating hours are as follows:
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Available services include assisting District 59 residents with PennDOT paperwork, driver’s license and vehicle registration applications and renewals; handicap placards and dead tags (plates); information and applications for senior citizen benefit programs, including property tax/rent rebate and PACE/PACENET prescription drug programs; unclaimed property searches; securing birth and death certificates (photo identification required); state tax forms, and many others.
The 59th Legislative District includes the Westmoreland County communities consisting of the city of Latrobe; the townships of Cook, Derry (part of districts Bradenville, Cokeville, Cooperstown, Kingston, Loyalhanna, Millwood, New Derry, Peanut, Saxman, Scalp Level and Torrance), Donegal, Fairfield, Ligonier, Mount Pleasant (part of districts Laurel Run, Mammoth, Pleasant Valley, Ridgeview, United and Westmoreland), St. Clair and Unity, and the boroughs of Bolivar, Derry, Donegal, Laurel Mountain, Ligonier, New Florence, Seward and Youngstown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.