Rossi announces Latrobe district office fully operational

State Rep. Leslie Rossi (R-Westmoreland/Somerset) recently announced her new Latrobe district office is officially open.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HARRISBURG – State Rep. Leslie Rossi (R-Westmoreland/Somerset) recently announced her new Latrobe district office is officially open for business to serve the citizens of the 59th Legislative District.

“Fulfilling my responsibilities as an effective and accessible state representative is my top priority,” Rossi said. “I invite residents to stop by my offices and share their concerns about state government issues that impact them every day. From processing PennDOT paperwork and assisting with applications for popular state programs to helping to resolve or navigate through state agency red tape, my team and I are here to do everything we possibly can to meet exceed and your expectations.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.