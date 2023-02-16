Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.