MOUNT PLEASANT – Rep. Leslie Rossi (R-Westmoreland) recently announced that 24 fire and ambulance companies throughout the 59th District have qualified to receive approximately $313,672 from a grant program administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

“These tireless and dedicated volunteers answer the call whenever an emergency strikes in our communities, and we are grateful for their service,” said Rossi. “I am pleased so many emergency responders in our area continue to apply for this state assistance, which helps to offset their costs at a time when fundraising and recruitment have proven to be extremely difficult.”

