MOUNT PLEASANT – Rep. Leslie Rossi (R-Westmoreland) recently announced that 24 fire and ambulance companies throughout the 59th District have qualified to receive approximately $313,672 from a grant program administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
“These tireless and dedicated volunteers answer the call whenever an emergency strikes in our communities, and we are grateful for their service,” said Rossi. “I am pleased so many emergency responders in our area continue to apply for this state assistance, which helps to offset their costs at a time when fundraising and recruitment have proven to be extremely difficult.”
Initiated by the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 2000, this statewide grant program is open to all fire, ambulance and rescue companies across the commonwealth. All funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue.
Projects eligible for funding include recruitment and retention, construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training, or debt reduction.
Following is a list of local fire and ambulance companies serving the 59th District and the amount of their grant awards:
- Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company, $13,580;
- Chestnut Ridge Community Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000;
- Crabtree Volunteer Fire Company, $13,089;
- Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, $12,843;
- Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 of Bradenville, $13,580;
- Derry Volunteer Fire Department, $11,861;
- Dryridge Volunteer Fire Department, $12,352;
- Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, $13,580;
- Free Service Fire Unit No. 6, $11,861;
- Freewill Volunteer Hose Company No. 3 and No. 4, $11,861;
- Good Friends Hose Company No. 5, $11,861;
- Goodwill Hose Company No. 1, $10,652;
- Hook & Ladder Hose Company Fire Department No. 2, $12,352;
- Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, $6,761;
- Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, $13,580;
- Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000;
- Mount Pleasant Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 of Kecksburg, $12,598;
- Mount Pleasant Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 of Kecksburg EMS, $10,000;
- Mount Pleasant Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 2, $12,352;
- New Florence Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, $12,106;
- Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department, $14,071;
- Westmoreland Homesteads Volunteer Fire Department, $12,598;
- Wilpen Fire Company of Ligonier Township, $11,861, and
- Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department, $28,273.
To receive a grant award, organizations must first apply and then complete a grant agreement. More information about these grants and other financial support programs for the state’s fire and EMS companies is available at www.osfc.pa.gov.
The 59th Legislative District includes the Westmoreland County communities consisting of the city of Latrobe; the townships of Cook, Derry (part of districts Bradenville, Cokeville, Cooperstown, Kingston, Loyalhanna, Millwood, New Derry, Peanut, Saxman, Scalp Level and Torrance), Donegal, Fairfield, Ligonier, Mount Pleasant (part of districts Laurel Run, Mammoth, Pleasant Valley, Ridgeview, United and Westmoreland), St. Clair and Unity; and the boroughs of Bolivar, Derry, Donegal, Laurel Mountain, Ligonier, New Florence, Seward and Youngstown.
