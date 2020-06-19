If you’re looking to take a dip in the pool this summer, there’s some good news.
The Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool will open next Friday, June 26, said Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation Director Craig Shevchik.
Work over the past month to get the pool ready to open cost about $12,000 — and was funded by the Rogers-McFeely Foundation.
At its meeting Thursday, the Latrobe-GLSD commission approved the hiring of lifeguards and summer camp employees.
Public pools in Pennsylvania are able to open if they follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state and Center for Disease Control (CDC).
Masks and social distancing will be required, but not when guests are in the pool.
The pool will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Pool passes will be on sale at the Latrobe-GLSD office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All passes will be discounted by $20.
Restrooms at Legion-Keener Park are now “touchless,” Shevchik reported, as new touchless toilets and sink faucets have been installed.
The upgrades cost roughly $10,000, and were funded by the Latrobe Foundation.
Hand soap dispensers have also been ordered, and Shevchik anticipates they will arrive by the end of July.
The commission approved taking $2,600 from Latrobe-GLSD’s restricted funds to make bathrooms touchless at Cardinal Park.
Shevchik says those upgrades should wrap up by the end of June.
Next week, the Latrobe-GLSD facilities committee will meet with Latrobe City Council officials to discuss enforcing a “no pets” policy at Legion-Keener.
After consulting City Manager Michael Gray, Shevchik confirmed that there is an ordinance which prohibits pets — as well as alcohol — at Legion-Keener.
Shevchik plans on asking council officials for more Latrobe Police Department presence at the park, which may include night patrol.
“What I’m looking for is more of a presence down there,” Shevchik said.
“It’s not about reacting, I’d like it to be proactive.”
At the June city council meeting, mayor Rosie Wolford noted that while police cannot enforce the policy since the park is privately owned, police can warn residents that dogs are not permitted on the premises.
While Latrobe-GLSD maintains and operates the park, it is owned by the Latrobe Foundation.
Following Thursday’s Latrobe-GLSD meeting, Shevchik said the Latrobe Police Department can enforce the policy since there is an ordinance which prohibits pets at the park.
“We are trying to communicate that that is allowed,” Shevchik said. “They are to enforce it.”
As several Latrobe-GLSD programs were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission says it’s asking registrants to accept credit for future programs. Roughly $7,000 has been refunded, so far, according to Shevchik.
The Loyalhanna Sojourn, which was slated for June 27, has also been cancelled.
On its Facebook page, Latrobe-GLSD wrote: “Due to the COVID-19 mitigation requirements for busing, the lack of safety boaters, number of strainers (downed trees) that have entered the waterway over the last month and the exceptionally low water level in the Loyalhanna Creek, the difficult, but prudent decision to cancel has been made.”
In other business:
• Shevchik said a slide was damaged at Legion-Keener’s Playland. He relayed that damage was caused from park-goers jumping on the slide. The commission will look into installing better cameras to identify persons in instances of vandalism;
• The Latrobe Farmers Market continues this summer at Legion-Keener on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m;
• Play Camp begins June 22 and participants may register online at www.latroberecreation.org. This year’s summer camp will take place at Legion-Keener. Camp participants will have their temperature taken each day. Two camp employees will be needed to facilitate drop off and pick up. Participants will also be asked a set of questions before entering camp, as part of COVID-19 precautions;
• Legion-Keener parking lot and pathway paving is now complete, with paint and seal work to wrap up soon. Shevchik says the parking lot and pathway is open for use. The project cost $114,800 and was completed by El Grande Industries.
“It’s definitely an improvement,” Shevchik said. “The problem that we are going to have is people flying in there.”
The facilities committee will consider installing a speed bump, if deemed necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.