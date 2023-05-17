Rogers McFeely Memorial Pool getting ready to make a big splash

Spring has sprung and summer is quickly approaching. That means the Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool will be opening soon. The staff is busy preparing the facility for a fun-filled summer. Opening day is slated for June 3. The pool is open Monday through Friday from noon to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon to 5:30 p.m. Season passes are available at the Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation Office (901 Jefferson St., on the top floor). Daily admission cost is $7 for general admission (ages 6-59), $5 for ages 60+, $3 for ages 5 and under).
Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation will once again be offering lessons for all ages. Check out the website at www.latroberecreation.org to register. Spots are still available, but are filling quickly.
