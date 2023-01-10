GREENSBURG — The last developable lot in Westmoreland Technology Park I has been sold, and the manufacturer that bought it is upsizing its expansion plans and accelerating efforts to add new jobs.

Roechling Industrial Mount Pleasant, LP on Monday finalized its purchase of 6.39 acres from the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. (WCIDC). The sale makes Tech Park I the sixth WCIDC industrial park with all of its lots sold.

