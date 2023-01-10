GREENSBURG — The last developable lot in Westmoreland Technology Park I has been sold, and the manufacturer that bought it is upsizing its expansion plans and accelerating efforts to add new jobs.
Roechling Industrial Mount Pleasant, LP on Monday finalized its purchase of 6.39 acres from the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. (WCIDC). The sale makes Tech Park I the sixth WCIDC industrial park with all of its lots sold.
Roechling, which operates a plastics manufacturing business out of an adjacent lot in the park, paid $319,500 for Lot 1-R.
The company plans to expand its existing 34,000-square-foot building and then construct an additional building on the newly purchased lot. The scope of the expansion project has grown since first announced last May; the manufacturer is currently finalizing plans to add a 36,000-square-foot expansion that is expected to be completed by fall 2023. Another facility would be built on Lot 1-R within three to five years.
Although the company — which currently employs 62 — still plans to top out at nearly 100 employees when Lot 1-R is fully developed, its involvement in the Amtrak Airo project that was awarded to Siemens in December 2022 has quickened its pace for new hires.
“It’s an exciting time for Roechling,” said Craig Critchfield, Roechling general manager. “Not only does this purchase put us on a trajectory to expand our facilities and eventually add about 40 jobs at Westmoreland Technology Park I, we’ve also successfully bid the Siemens Airo project and are going to be hiring several employees in 2023. The Airo project is why we revised our expansion plans — we needed more space.”
Roechling, which started in Latrobe in 1981 and moved to Tech Park I in 2001, supplies custom CNC-machined components made from a wide variety of plastic materials. It provides components for light rail vehicles, oil-filled transformers, food processing equipment and construction equipment, among other industries.
“With this land sale, Westmoreland Technology Park I becomes the sixth WCIDC park to be fully developed,” said WCIDC Executive Director Jason Rigone. “To ensure that the county has a robust portfolio of properties to attract new business, we’re currently working on the second phase of development of nearby Westmoreland Distribution Park North. This project will add three lots with pad-ready sites of 21.4, 10.4 and 4.1 acres, and keep the pump primed for economic development in Westmoreland County.”
The 14 businesses in Tech Park I employ more than 580 workers, and the park generates approximately $550,000 annually in local and county tax revenue. All told, the WCIDC park system is home to more than 165 companies that employ more than 8,700 people. Those businesses generate approximately $6.5 million in local and county taxes each year.
About Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation
Founded in 1983 by the Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners, the WCIDC implements a comprehensive economic development strategy to promote growth in terms of job creation, economic output and a stable tax base for Westmoreland County. Through the development of a countywide industrial park system, a responsive Business Calling Program and involvement in public/private partnerships, WCIDC strives to foster business growth, resulting in job opportunities for the citizens of Westmoreland County.
