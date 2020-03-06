With the company that purchased Levin Furniture in 2017 now moving to liquidate its furniture stores, former Levin owner Robert Levin this week ended his retirement to buy back the majority of the Levin and Wolf Furniture operations in Pennsylvania and Ohio to keep the stores operating. According to a news release, Robert Levin is “coming out of retirement to save the company from going out of business.
“Late Wednesday evening, Levin reached an agreement to acquire the Pennsylvania and Ohio assets of Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture through a court restructuring of the parent company Art and Furniture LLC,” the release said. Those assets include 44 stores: 18 Levin Furniture, 17 Levin Mattress and nine Wolf locations.
“I’m coming back as the owner of Levin Furniture for the employees who were at risk of losing their jobs,” he said. “They are the most loyal, dedicated and hardworking people I’ve ever known. It will be a privilege and honor to once again lead this company as we prepare to celebrate 100 years in the furniture and mattress business.”
Levin assured customers “that all of their deposits and purchases are safe and secure. Our customers are the lifeblood of our business, and we are truly grateful for their continued support.”
Art Van Furniture, which in November 2017 purchased Levin and Wolf Furniture operations, announced earlier this week it will begin to liquidate all Art Van, Art Van PureSleep and Scott Shuptrine stores after a failed attempt to restructure and infuse new capital into the business.
A release from AVF Holdings said, “It made the difficult decision to wind down operations and begin liquidation sales at all of its company-owned stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio.”
Eight Wolf Furniture stores in Maryland and Virginia also will be liquidated.
