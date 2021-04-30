Robert Hebenthal running for Derry Township supervisor

Robert Hebenthal, 53, has announced his candidacy for Derry Township supervisor in the May 18 primary election.
A Derry Township resident since 1988, Hebenthal has been involved with an array of community activities. For more than 20 years, he helped develop the community’s youth by coaching many youngsters throughout Derry Area and Latrobe Little League.
As a coach, he taught children the basic skills of wrestling, baseball and football, while also teaching the importance of fundamental values such as respect and integrity. Beyond his coaching days, he continued to show support to his former athletes providing play-by-play commentary for football games at all age levels.
Hebenthal has three adult children, similarly recognizable for their community involvement.
Shelby, 28, is currently working in organ, eye and tissue donation at Indiana Donor Network.
Rob, 25, is working to serve and protect our community as a Westmoreland County police officer.
Hunter, 21, is studying safety management at Slippery Rock University.
His wife of 31 years, Dr. Sandy Hebenthal, is currently working in West Virginia as a locum/travel CRNA and as his part-time campaign manager.
An electro-mechanical engineer of technology and certified metal cutting professional with a certification in Six Sigma, Hebenthal has applied his degree from Penn State University to the roll of senior customer applications support analyst at Kennametal Inc. for more than 12 years, and formally as a tool and die maker at Dynacraft Industries, Inc. for 15 years.
During his professional career, Hebenthal achieved “100% SAFE” through implementing the rationale that all accidents are preventable with proper training and individual discipline, representing the values of quality and safety.
Hebenthal said he has shown that with “hard work, determination, and the aid of an incredible support system, we can accomplish anything.”
“As a coach, a father, an engineer and, God willing, your next Derry Township supervisor, you will see the values of respect, integrity, quality and safety,” he said.
Understanding the detriments of COVID-19, Hebenthal said he “never has nor will be known to let down his team.”
Hebenthal said, “Tough times don’t last, tough teams do. Join the winning team and ‘Give the Ball to Hebenthal’ on May 18 by selecting or writing in, ‘Robert Hebenthal.’”
