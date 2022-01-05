Unity and Derry Township auditors have granted raises to its three supervisors/roadmasters Tuesday at reorganization meetings.
In Unity Township, auditors granted supervisors/roadmasters a $2.40 per hour raise, bringing their hourly pay up to $31.40 — a wage matching that of the township’s road crew.
Supervisor Michael O’Barto, who was appointed to the chair of the board of supervisors Monday, attended the meeting and noted that the raise was just the second the roadmasters have received over the last 12 to 15 years. The previous increase was a $2 per hour hike in pay that brought the hourly wage to $29.
At the reorganization meeting, the auditors voted William Hogle was named chairman, Ed Saxton vice chairman and Gus Matta secretary.
Benefits and vacation was voted to be the same as workers for 2022.
In Derry Township, auditors also approved a roadmaster pay raise of 3% — or .857 per hour — bringing the salary of roadmasters to $29.44 per hour.
Auditors also decided to keep holidays, vacation, personal and sick days as-is.
Also, the treasurer’s bond for the township was set at $1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.