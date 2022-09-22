PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of upcoming road work in the area.
Surface improvement work on U.S. Route 66 is scheduled to begin next week in Washington Township and Oklahoma Borough in Westmoreland County.
Milling operations are anticipated to begin Monday, Sept. 26, and are expected to continue until mid-October. The work is weather and operational dependent.
Motorists can expect single lane alternating traffic during daylight hours on Route 66 between the intersection of state Route 356 and the Armstrong County line during the operations.
Crews will be performing milling and paving operations as part of a surface improvement project which includes multiple routes throughout Westmoreland County.
Additionally, there will be short-term single-lane restrictions on U.S. Route 22 (William Penn Highway) in Salem Township and New Alexandria in Westmoreland County. The nighttime work will take place between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, until Saturday morning, Oct. 1.
The short-term single-lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews to replace compression and strip seals on three bridges located on Route 22. The work will be on the bridges that carry Route 22 over Route 66, Route 22 over Beaver Run, and Route 22 over Loyalhanna Creek.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.
