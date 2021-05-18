Mental Health America (MHA) of Southwestern PA held its virtual Innovations event April 29, and the recipients of the annual awards exemplify this year’s theme of “The Road to Resilience.”
“They are doing transformational and inspiring work,” said Laurie Barnett Levine, MSW, LSW, the nonprofit’s CEO. “They have made a difference. These winners have helped us to become more resilient, especially in this past year. These innovators give us hope and strength as we look towards the future.”
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Pat Valentine for “a lifetime of excellence in leadership, clinical competence, advocacy and devotion” to services for individuals with mental illness.
Her career includes working with what was then Allegheny Valley MH/MR, and serving as behavioral health deputy for Allegheny County. In the latter position, she implemented Behavioral Health Choices and developed programs to discharge people from state mental hospitals into community programs. She also created enhancements in services for people involved in the criminal justice system.
“Her impact on the human service system has been immense and profound,” Levine said.
Valentine credited her coworkers and staff in other agencies for the many program developments.
“I did not accomplish anything by myself,” she said. “I was always surrounded by people who worked as hard and I did, or harder. I am blessed to work with dedicated persons, providers, agencies that provide advocacy, with foundations and other funders that are incredibly generous.”
Valentine noted the importance of teamwork.
“Sometimes I led, sometimes I was part of a team, or I was behind a team,” she said.
The Advocacy Award was presented to Pressley Ridge CEO Susanne Cole, MA, MBA, for her dedication in promoting recovery, resilience and hope to improve the lives of others impacted by mental health and substance use issues.
“She and Pressley Ridge commit to do whatever it takes to help children and families be successful not just in southwestern Pennsylvania, but across Pennsylvania and in five other states,” Levine said. “Susanne has devoted her career to serving our most vulnerable children and families and is passionate about helping those who face challenges to reach their full potential.”
Phil Koch, vice president of policy and community impact at The Pittsburgh Foundation, received the Education Award for his contributions in creation education, advocacy and networking in mental health, substance use programs and human services. He was also executive director of the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County.
“Through the creation of the WestCo Nonprofit Network, Phil has greatly increased the collaboration, growth and knowledgebase of the leaderships of the nonprofits of Westmoreland County,” Levine said.
MHA received a grant through the foundation to create The Art Cellar Project that during the pandemic collaborated with Seton Hill University to offer a virtual art program.
“When people think about foundations they always think of grants,” Koch said. “Foundations can provide more than just money.”
During the restrictions caused by COVID-19, he noted, Westmoreland County nonprofits lost $40 million. Many turned to WestCo to learn how to fight through the barriers of the pandemic.
“Nonprofits are resilient,” Koch said. “They are the backbone of Westmoreland County.”
The Prevention Award was given to the Aevidum chapter at Greater Latrobe School District. The student movement was established for identification, intervention and prevention for community or individual mental health or substance use issues. It was originally founded by students at a school in Lancaster County after they lost a classmate to suicide, and has spread nationally. A chapter was founded in Latrobe four years ago after a similar loss.
“Aevidum means ‘I’ve got your back,’” Levine said. “According to their website, Aevidum shatters the silence that surrounds depression, suicide and other issues facing youth. They strive to create healthy communities where everyone feels accepted, appreciated, acknowledged and cared for in schools. Aevidum of Greater Latrobe School District has done just that.”
School counselor Jackie Rider accepted the award on behalf of the students.
“I am constantly amazed by the students’ passion, purpose and commitment to support, assist and to help and guide their fellow students,” she said. “We support our fellow students with school-wide campaigns to reduce the stigma of mental illness and to let students know that there is no difference between mental health and physical health.”
Mark Fuller, MD, FACP, is medical director of the Center for Recovery Medicine at Allegheny Health Network. He received the Recovery Award for representing advancements or originality in working with the principles of recovery from mental illness and or substance use disorders. He has an extensive background in addiction medicine, behavioral health and population health management.
“Dr. Fuller has been a passionate advocate for individuals with mental health and substance use issues,” Levine said. “He has attended most of our Innovations Award programs, and has also been a workshop presenter at our conferences where he has shared his expertise.”
Fuller noted that in past years, he has cheered on the other winners and admired their accomplishments.
“For me to have that same honor to be here is really touching,” he said. “I am standing on the shoulders of giants when I think about this and about all the individuals that I have had an opportunity to work with over the years, and with those who struggled and continue to struggle. They share the award. They taught me about life and about struggling.”
The awards segment of the virtual event was recorded and will be available on mhaswpa.org in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.