PennDOT District 12 announced lane restrictions and road closures in Youngwood Borough beginning today, Wednesday, May 19.
Paving of Route 119 (3rd and 4th streets) is planned from 4 a.m. May 19 to 7 p.m. May 26 from the New Stanton Borough line to Hillis Street.
Hillis Street will be closed between 3rd and 4th streets for paving from 6 a.m. May 19 to 7 p.m. May 20. A marked detour will be posted.
The center of Route 119 and Burton Avenue will be closed for paving from 4 a.m. May 21 to 7 p.m. May 24. There will be no left turns allowed. Right turns to and from Route 119 and Burton Avenue will be allowed.
The restrictions and closure will allow crews to perform paving operations. Traffic stops and restrictions may be necessary throughout the week. Restriction times may change due to weather. Motorists should pay attention to changing traffic patterns.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
