PennDOT District 12 announced additional lane restrictions and closures in Youngwood Borough beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 7.
The Route 119 northbound (3rd Street) travel lane will be closed between Locust Street and Washington Avenue and will be restricted to single-lane traffic. Parking will also be limited, and no parking signs will be posted where required.
Additional traffic stops and restrictions may be necessary throughout the project. Motorists should pay attention to changing traffic patterns.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh
