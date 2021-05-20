PennDOT District 12 announced planned single lane restrictions and road closure of Route 906 in Rostraver Township. The restrictions will be located between Riverview Drive and Donner Avenue. The lane restrictions are planned to begin at 7 a.m. today (Thursday) and will continue until 7 p.m. Friday. Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, the roadway will be closed in both directions with a marked detour until 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 25. The detour will use Interstate 70 and Route 88 to the Charleroi/Monessen bridge.
The restrictions and closure will allow crews to rebuild the embankment along Route 906 along with installation of new inlets and cross pipes and pavement restoration.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
