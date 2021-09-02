Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 has announced planned road closures in North Huntingdon and Sewickley townships starting next week.
In North Huntingdon Township, Guffey/Turner Valley Road will close between Volk and Guffey roads from Tuesday, Sept. 7, to 2 p.m. Oct. 29.
PennDOT officials said the closure will allow crews to perform slide repairs. A marked detour will be in place using Guffey Road, County Road-Clay Pike and Mars Hill Road.
Additionally, PennDOT said Yukon Road in Sewickley Township will be temporarily shut down between Mcgrogan and Whyle roads. The portion of the road will close Tuesday, Sept. 7, and is scheduled to reopen Nov. 12.
PennDOT officials noted that the closure will allow crews to demolish the old structure and replace with a precast concrete pipe. A marked detour will be in place using the following roadways: March Street, Front Drive, Homer Street, Spring Street, Huntingdon Street, Wyano Street and Waltz Mill Road.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. The free website provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh
