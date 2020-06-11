PennDOT District 12 is informing motorists of the impending closure of Route 3039 (Robertson Street) located in West Newton, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located between Robertson Street and Blackburn Street. The closure will begin on Monday, June 15, at 8:30 a.m. and will open on Thursday, June 18, at 3:30 p.m.
The closure will be in place to allow CSX crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using N. 2nd St., Route 3041/3043 (Plumber School Rd), Route 136 (Herminie/West Newton Road) and Route 3016 (Hermine/Lowber Rd) to Route 3039 (Sutersville/Robertson Road).
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.
