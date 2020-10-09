PennDOT District 12 has announced the closure of a section of Route 3029 (Second Street) in Smithton. The closure will be located between Hoffman Road and Center Street, and will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, and will reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
The closure will be in place to allow CSX Railroad crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using Route 3029 (Second Street), Route 981 and Route 3033 (Stahl Road/Jacobs Creek Road).
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.