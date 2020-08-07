Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 has announced the upcoming closure of a section of Route 4029 (Paintertown Road) in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located between Route 130 and Route 4027 (Penn Woods Drive). The closure will begin on at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, and will continue until Saturday, Sept. 12.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform slide repairs. A marked detour will be in place using Route 130, Route 4031 (Baker School Road), Route 993 and Route 4027 (Paintertown Road).
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.
