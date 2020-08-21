Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 has announced the closure of a section of Route 3109 (Fells Church Road) in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located between Route 3008 (Fellsburg Road) and Rankin Road.
The closures will occur on two weekends, Aug. 21-24 and Aug. 28-31, beginning on Fridays at 5 p.m. to the following Monday morning at 7 a.m.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform pipe replacement. A marked detour will be in place using Route 3008 (Fellsburg Road) and Rankin Road.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
