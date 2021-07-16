PennDOT District 12 announced the closure of Depot Street, as well as lane restrictions on Route 110, both in Youngwood.
The closure will be located between Route 119 (3rd Street) and South 2nd Street. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, July 19, and will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.
A marked detour using Route 119 and Trolley Line Avenue will be in place.
Additionally, the restrictions will be located between the New Stanton Borough line to Hillis Street. The restrictions will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, July 19, and will open at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22.
The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to conduct paving operations on Route 119 North (3rd Street) and South (4th Street). There will be no access to Burton Avenue from Route 119 and no access to Route 119 from Burton Avenue.
The intersections of Helman, Academy, Wilson and 5th streets will also be closed as needed. All work is dependent on weather.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
