Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 announced the closure of Route 3101 (Keystone Road) in Hempfield Township. The closure will be located between Eckman Way and Huff Avenue. The closure will begin on 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, and will open at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
The closure will be in place to allow Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using Route 119, Route 3099 (Willow Crossing Road), Route 3103 (Carbon Road) and Route 3101 (Keystone Road).
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
