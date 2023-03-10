BLAIRSVILLE – River Valley School District Superintendent Philip Martell will present at the U.S.-Czech Business Forum March 13, hosted by the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Washington, D.C., the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, and the Czech Chamber of Commerce.

Martell will join Marek Hahn of Peig, a cybersecurity company with offices in Pittsburgh, for a question-and-answer session on the importance of addressing cybersecurity in the education sector and beyond. One important topic will be how to prepare students to take on the challenges of cybersecurity in the global economy.

