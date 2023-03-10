BLAIRSVILLE – River Valley School District Superintendent Philip Martell will present at the U.S.-Czech Business Forum March 13, hosted by the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Washington, D.C., the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, and the Czech Chamber of Commerce.
Martell will join Marek Hahn of Peig, a cybersecurity company with offices in Pittsburgh, for a question-and-answer session on the importance of addressing cybersecurity in the education sector and beyond. One important topic will be how to prepare students to take on the challenges of cybersecurity in the global economy.
“The STEAM Academy plays a pivotal role in educating a new generation of cybersecurity professionals. Being exposed to the newest tech, STEAM students are on their way to become the future industry leaders of a safe cyberspace,” said David Rihak, co-founder and CEO of Peig.
Peig is a passwordless access platform that closes the identity gap and removes the most prominent cyber threats by design. In doing so, organizations increase their access control security confidence to a point that no longer requires layers of technical compromises.
Students in the River Valley STEAM Academy will pilot test the Peig platform, giving them real-world experience and the opportunity to apply the skills they’ve developed in the STEAM Academy cybersecurity program.
“Partnering with leading-edge companies such as Peig better prepares students for real-world work experiences in a global economy and introduces them to current trends, best practices and innovative technologies,” Martell said.
RVSD and Peig’s participation in the U.S.-Czech Business Forum highlights western Pennsylvania’s role in the technology industry and the importance of educators bridging the gap between school and business to prepare students for the workforce.
