BLAIRSVILLE – The board of directors of the River Valley School District on Tuesday approved a five-year collective bargaining agreement with the River Valley Education Association.
The current agreement will end at the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year, and the new agreement will go into effect for the 2024-25 school year.
“We are excited to come to an agreement early,” said Rick Harper, president of the River Valley School Board. “The five-year contract allows the district to hire and retain the best teachers in a tight labor market. River Valley is thriving thanks to teachers who work tirelessly to provide the best education for our students. Recently, RVSD was designated nationally as one out of six school districts across the country recognized as an AASA National ‘Lighthouse’ School System by AASA, the School Superintendents Association, and our teachers are a major part of that honor.”
The new agreement makes compensation “extremely competitive,” with starting salaries at $71,900 and annual increases of 3.2% for professional employees.
“The new contract is an investment in our students and our future,” said Philip Martell, River Valley superintendent. “Our teachers are working hard to provide innovative lessons and to prioritize early career exploration with a focus on student strengths, interests and values. We are hopeful that every student will be able to identify their career path by the time they graduate from River Valley School District. The success of the STEAM Academy is a result of our committed staff creating real-world work environments for students to succeed in high-demand occupations.”
Under the agreement, the district will adopt a new health insurance plan with reduced out-of-pocket and copay costs. The contract also includes an attendance incentive program.
“The attendance incentive program is one creative way to address the shortage of substitute teachers in our region,” said Martell.
“At a time when there is a statewide teacher shortage, we’re proud to bring a long-term contract to this district. Our bargaining team has worked hard to reach an agreement that positions the district financially well and will make River Valley a place where talented teachers come to work and build their careers,” said Kathy Muir, River Valley Education Association president.
The union represents 130 district employees, including teachers, school counselors and nurses.
River Valley School District is located in Indiana County, Pennsylvania’s second-largest school district, serving 1,500 students in seven municipalities.
The 36-acre Blairsville campus in Burrell Township houses Blairsville Elementary School (K-5), River Valley Middle School (6-8) and River Valley High School (9-12). The Saltsburg campus, located in Conemaugh Township, is home to Saltsburg Elementary School (K-5) and the River Valley Academies at Saltsburg, which houses the River Valley Early Childhood Learning Academy, the River Valley Cyber Academy and the River Valley STEAM Academy.
River Valley is committed to creating a future-driven school district, focused on early career exploration and students’ strengths, interests and values while preparing them for workforce development and a career pathway by the time they graduate high school.
River Valley is also one of the “Top 55 Performing School Districts in Pennsylvania” by Standard & Poor’s.
