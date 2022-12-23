Rideman Transportation gifts car for Christmas

Kimberly Lanatovich (Joseph’s wife) stands with Angie Bush and Joseph Lanatovich. Christmas came early on Thursday as Joseph, owner of Rideman Transportation, gifted Angie with a Lincoln Town Car.

Just in time for the holidays, Joseph Lanatovich of Rideman Transportation, along with his wife Kimberly, gifted a Lincoln Town Car to a longtime friend and customer, Angie Bush of Loyalhanna Apartments, Latrobe.

The goodwill gesture was made Thursday at 1 p.m. outside the Jefferson Street apartment complex.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com

