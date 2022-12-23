Rideman Transportation gifts car for Christmas

Just in time for the holidays, Joseph Lanatovich of Rideman Transportation, along with his wife Kimberly, gifted a Lincoln Town Car to a longtime friend and customer, Angie Bush of Loyalhanna Apartments, Latrobe.
The goodwill gesture was made Thursday at 1 p.m. outside the Jefferson Street apartment complex.
“Angie used to be a neighbor of ours and she had a car, had it for years, but the last time she took it to the mechanic, she was told they wouldn’t look at it anymore and that it wouldn’t pass inspection,” Lanatovich said. “She was really upset but it just had too many problems.”
That was the last time Bush had a vehicle, roughly five years ago.
“She went without a car for a long time and eventually moved to the high-rise in Latrobe,” Lanatovich said. “We kept in touch and she would need a ride from time to time, and I’d give her a good deal with my business.”
However, as Lanatovich is quick to point out, not all insurance companies cover rides for senior citizens for medical appointments.
“Angie gave me a call a few days ago and she had a friend in the high-rise who needed a ride to Pittsburgh,” Lanatovich said. “That’s $125 one way, but we gave her a deal, knocked $50 off the total, but that’s still too much money for them.”
Keeping the spirit of Christmas alive, Lanatovich had another way of helping.
“I told my wife about it and mentioned a Lincoln Town Car that we don’t really use,” Lanatovich said. “I paid $6,000 for it three years ago, new tires, brakes, inspected and it runs great. It’s in really good shape and a really nice car.”
As a timely Christmas present, Bush now has a new vehicle.
“With her losing her independence with not having a car, I thought it would be a nice Christmas present for Angie,” Lanatovich said. “That way they can get to the appointments, and if Angie has the time, she can take other friends to doctors appointments.”
Rideman Transportation, which runs 13 vehicles and employs eight drivers, has several contracts to drive seniors to appointments and wherever else they need to go, and depending on the insurance, a certain number of rides are free on an annual basis.
One such business is Modivcare, a company that, among other offerings, provides non-emergency medical transportation.
“They can call them, give them insurance info and find out if they’re eligible for free rides,” Lanatovich said. “They can get maybe 20 or 30 free rides a year. Anyone who has Gateway insurance, the program they use is American Logistics, and you can get free rides from them as I’m contracted through American Logistics, Modivcare and others.”
Rideman Transportation has been owned and operated by Lanatovich since October 2018. The business offers transportation services including rides to medical appointments and airport transportation. It is an accredited business by the Better Business Bureau and carries a five-star business rating on Yelp.
“I’m proud of my Google reviews. I didn’t pay for them, those customers did them on their own and I’m so glad to be able to help them, including several hikers stranded on the ridge,” Lanatovich said. “I’ve helped people broke down in the middle of the night and got them where they needed to be for safety reasons and discounted rates. I’m glad to be able to help people out.
“I believe in being a good-hearted person and I feel God has blessed me.”
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
