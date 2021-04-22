Rick Rupert announces bid for Derry Township supervisor

Rick Rupert, 44, has announced his candidacy for Derry Township supervisor in the May 18 primary.
A Republican from Derry Township, Rupert said he is running on a platform of “developing a proactive plan for identifying and rectifying aging/failing infrastructure including bridges, roads, culverts, etc.”
He feels it is vital to assess deficiencies “well in advance” and seek to grant funding for needed improvements.
A quality engineer and Six Sigma green belt for Pace Industries Airo Division with 20 years of experience in statistical problem solving and project management, Rupert said he recognizes that Derry Township has the potential for a significant increase in business development, which would generate additional tax revenue and employment opportunities for its residents.
As a township supervisor, Rupert said he plans “to support the community in addressing the continued opioid crisis through community outreach, education, heightened awareness and community events.”
He said he will encourage educators, families and community leaders to work together to protect everyone affected by the pandemic — “particularly our youth and young adults.”
Rupert is an active community volunteer. He has been a 20-year volunteer fireman for the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, belonging to Company No. 3 where he is currently president. He has also been involved with the Latrobe 4th of July committee, Derry Area Midget Football, Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA) and Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC).
“I have always enjoyed helping my community the last 20 years through numerous volunteer organizations,” he said. “Whether supporting my community as a fireman, coach, board member, co-chairman or just a helper at a community event, I have always gained satisfaction and had positive experiences when given the opportunity to be a public servant.”
He said he views a local office as a public servant “as it was always intended to be.”
“As a Derry Township supervisor, I would plan to work together with other supervisors, employees of the township, local businesses, school district and most importantly the residents,” he said. “In my eyes, listening to residents’ issues and gaining their insight is a key first step to resolving problems. Creating and having the best lines of communication is essential to make Derry Township a desirable place to live.”
