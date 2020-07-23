Reward offered for information in Derry Twp. woman's shooting death

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has offered a $10,000 reward for information that helps lead to an arrest in the fatal shooting Monday of a Derry Township woman.
According to information released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, multiple gunshots were fired outside a home on the 200 block of Pandora Road around 4 a.m., and a bullet penetrated the home and struck Tracy Marie Squib, 52, while she was asleep in her bed.
Squib was transported to the emergency department at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by a physician at 4:54 a.m.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 800-4PA-TIPS or through an online tip page at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
State police are seeking information, especially from anyone who lives in the area or owns a business nearby.
Tpr. Steve Limani asked anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area, especially between 3 and 4 a.m. Monday, to contact state police at 724-832-3288.
“We do have some physical evidence,” Limani told WPXI-TV (Channel 11). “We’re just hoping that maybe we get somebody to come forward that might have information or some other pieces of the puzzle that could help us put this together.”
Squib, who had two teenage children, was an elementary school teacher at Grace Bible Academy in Bradenville, where she had taught for 15 years. In addition to being an active member at Grace Bible Church, she was a member of the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department Company No. 1 of Bradenville, according to her obituary.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Grace Bible Church, 128 Bradenville School Road, Bradenville. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. in Grace Bible Church, Bradenville, with her pastor, the Rev. Jason Losier, officiating.
Interment is private.
A GoFundMe campaign to collect online donations for funeral expenses at gofundme.com/f/tracy-squib-funeral-fund had raised $14,150 toward its $20,000 goal as of 6 a.m. Thursday.
