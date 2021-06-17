Organizers took an important step forward in reviving the League of Women Voters in Westmoreland County.
At an organizational meeting Wednesday night in Greensburg, the group voted to form an organizing team to lay the groundwork for a Westmoreland County local league and recruit volunteers for the league. The League of Women Voters is a membership organization dedicated to encouraging informed and active participation in government by all working to increase understanding of major local and national public policy issues and influencing public policy through education and advocacy.
The meeting was organized by Rebecca Wyss, a recently retired metallurgical engineer; Pam Hrovoski, also a retired engineer, and Kristin Brennan, of Murrysville, along with several other women who were once involved with the former Westmoreland County league in the past.
The meeting attracted more than 25 people, the majority of whom voted to move the effort to the revive the league and showed interest in joining. The recommendation from the state is having a minimum of 10 people interested in reforming the league.
Harriet Ellenberger, the past president of the Westmoreland County league, was thrilled with the turnout.
“I am heartened to see so many people here,” she said. “I hope we can get this together again. I think it’s very important.”
Eileen Holmstead, a representative of the League of Women Voters PA, attended and will be acting in the capacity of a coach for the new local. “I’ve been a member of the league for 42 years and I am really excited for the rebirth of the Westmoreland County league,” said Holmstead.
The organization team — a temporary team — will determine the documents that needs to be submitted to the state league for Westmoreland County to become a local league; develop and obtain member acceptance of needed documents like bylaws, diversity, equity and inclusion policy and inclusion policy; form a nominating committee to fill leadership roles, and work with the membership on a number of initiatives.
At the meeting, the organizers also decided to hold the next meeting in four to six weeks.
For more information or to request and invite to the next meeting, email organizers at LWVforWC@gmail.com.
To join as a member at large, visit https://www.palwv.org/membership-form/membership-individual.
Anyone 16 and older — men or women — are permitted to join the organization and organizers encourage high school students and young adults to participate in the revival of the League of Women Voters of Westmoreland County.
