Thanks to the Revitalizing Westmoreland program, eight projects focused on community revitalization have received a funding boost totaling $162,600 from The Community Foundation of Westmoreland County (CFWC). Awards include support for a small business center, improving access for people with disabilities and job training opportunities for youth.
Revitalizing Westmoreland provides matching grants to nonprofits, development corporations, neighborhood and civic organizations, church groups and local governments. It is a vital part of CFWC’s community reinvestment strategy, which supports the needs of vulnerable populations in the county by helping to develop the places in which they live. Projects selected for funding have the potential to catalyze additional community improvements
“The strength of our region is directly tied to the resilience of the nonprofit sector and the people it serves. The Revitalizing Westmoreland program bolsters development and innovation across the region. When these organizations are supported, everyone benefits,” said McCrae Martino, executive director of the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County, in announcing the grants.
The grantees are:
- St. Vincent College: $10,000. To support the establishment of the St. Vincent community outreach center in the Latrobe business district. The center will serve as the headquarters for the St. Vincent College Small Business Development Center. This project will contribute to the ongoing revitalization of the business district and boost economic growth.
- New Florence United Methodist Church: $30,000. To the Access for All initiative to make United Methodist Church more accessible. This initiative includes the addition of an ADA-compliant restroom facility and installation of a lift to increase access to all levels of the building. The church is used as a worship and community space by Westmoreland County communities and members of the Ligonier Valley School District.
- Borough of Mount Pleasant: $23,000. To purchase and install four natural wood structures, which will be used to create the East End Market. The multivendor marketplace in downtown Mount Pleasant will help promote small business.
- Knead Community Café: $30,000. To renovate the façade and marquee on the 5th Avenue side of the café’s banquet hall. This is the busiest intersection in town and this project will become a focal point of the New Kensington community. Knead Café offers pay-what-you-can and pay-it-forward meals to the community.
- Smithton Borough: $20,000. To continue its Play Smithton project. When completed, Play Smithton will include a multipurpose park, playground and nature space with nature trails, ADA-compliant surfaces and parking, a rain garden and other outdoor spaces for community members to enjoy.
- Rostraver Township: $19,600. To replace playground equipment, a picnic table, a fence and other areas of Betty Ambler Park to update the 1970s-era park to modern accessibility standards that comply with the ADA.
- Waypoint Youth and Community Center: $15,000. To fund phase three of the Outpost Trail Café project in West Newton. The Waypoint Outpost Trail Café is a student operated business along the Youghiogheny River and Great Allegheny Passage Trail. Youth employed by the café will work as West Newton Community Ambassadors, guiding visitors to engage with local businesses, events, and activities.
- The Full Potential Project: $15,000. To support the Community Threads Design Studio; a teaching and workshop space. This grant will fund renovations to an old firehouse being used for a gathering space and coffee shop. It will also cover the purchase of new sewing machines and furnishings. The studio will be open to small groups and individuals learning about sewing and the fiber arts and will be a community hub.
