‘Twas the night before Christmas Eve and in Latrobe City Hall, the council, mayor and manager were discussing projects big and small.
Latrobe City Council’s final work session of 2019 offered an opportunity for city officials to look ahead toward ways to continue revitalization efforts in 2020 and beyond.
City manager John Antinori told council of preliminary discussions that indicate a revamped passenger train station could be in the longer-term picture for the city. Council also discussed more immediate business that could come up for action at its Jan. 6 meeting as well as projects eyed for later in 2020.
Antinori told council a recent meeting with representatives from Amtrak regarding proposed improvements to the train station was encouraging.
“They seem serious about doing it,” Antinori said of the meeting requested by Amtrak to receive feedback from city officials on the proposed improvements. “They have designs. There’s three plans.”
One plan involves a canopy ramp, an elevator for freight and raising the station’s platform by 16 inches to make it easier for passengers to board and exit train cars.
Amtrak didn’t offer a timeframe for work on a new or revamped station in Latrobe, Antinori cautioned.
Councilman Ralph Jenko said community support for station upgrades will be important if the proposed improvements are to proceed.
“They have a lot of other places where they want to do this kind of work,” Jenko said. “If the community doesn’t have an organized, positive front for going forward, you’re going to get pushed to the back of the line and you might not see anything until 2030. It’s really important at these early stages that we all go in unified ... making sure that they get the right positive attitude that we’re ready to go forward with this and keep us at the front of the line.”
The company in 2018 had indicated it planned to make improvements to the station.
“I used to take that train all the time from New York, so it’s kind of near and dear to my heart,” Antinori said. “It seems serious... and it would be great for the community, so we’ll see.”
The station served 4,086 passengers in 2018 and 4,246 in 2017, according to Amtrak’s Great American Stations Project website, generating $243,841 in revenue in 2018 and $247,569 in 2017.
Council also brainstormed some goals for the city’s downtown area, including finding a tenant for the vacant former Dollar General store along Main and Ligonier streets and acquiring improved holiday displays for downtown streetlights for next year’s holiday season.
“We need to start thinking about next Christmas because the banners are nice in the daytime, but we need some lights on those poles for next Christmas,” mayor Rosie Wolford said. “It doesn’t have the Christmas feel to it because you can’t really see the banners at night. I was just in Indiana ... they have the decorative lights, they have garland and lights around the (streetlights)... We have a whole year to think about it, but we need something. It looks like we have no decorations.”
Streetlight posts may need to be altered as part of the plans for holiday decorations to add secured outlets, council noted.
In other business, council earlier this month adopted an ordinance establishing the parameters of the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program, but calculations must still be finalized regarding now non-residential properties will be billed.
The ordinance approved by council includes an approximately $80 annual fee per residential unit, which means that a single-family home will be required to pay around $80 each year. Duplexes count as two units, each of which will have to be paid for separately, and apartment complexes follow the same rule, with a separate charge for each apartment.
Attorney Zach Kansler of Tremba, Kinney, Greiner & Kerr LLC, said Monday the city’s consulting engineer, Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc., has surveyed properties throughout Latrobe using geographic information system (GIS) mapping to determine the amount of impervious area contained on non-residential properties.
The total fee charged to nonprofit, commercial and industrial operations will be based on that impervious space. Those fees are still being calculated, Kansler said Monday.
“They have more impervious area, which generates more stormwater (runoff),” Kansler said of the non-residential properties. “Gibson-Thomas gave us the exact acreage for all of the impervious space from all of our non-residential buildings. We’ll be working to turn that acreage into a square-footage number, from which we can then figure out equivalent dwelling units to generate bills.”
MS4 bills will be coming out in April, Kansler said.
Money collected through the fee will be placed in a segregated account and used only for the stormwater program, according to city officials.
Other items discussed for potential action at the Jan. 6 voting meeting included:
• A temporary construction easement agreement with Westmoreland County for work on Brewery Bridge, located on Ligonier Street near City Brewing Co.’s Latrobe brewery;
• Formal approval ratifying the hiring of Scott Wajdic as the city’s new public works director. Wajdic is already on the job, replacing former Latrobe public works director and city manager Michael Gray, who recently resigned from both positions for personal reasons while the city was in the middle of seeking a new public works director so that Gray could focus his attention on his duties as city manager full-time.
