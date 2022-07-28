Toy puppy makes its way back home, thanks to kind strangers

Jack Albig poses with Sydney at Idlewild Park prior to misplacing her. The sad story had a happy ending when social media worked for the greater good and reunited the boy with his lost toy.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Jane Albig’s son Jack was heartbroken when he lost his beloved dog on Sunday at Idlewild Park, so she posted the loss on the Across Westmoreland Facebook group, hoping that someone had found Sydney.

The announcement was also reposted on Westmoreland County Lost & Found Pets and other pages. The next afternoon, Amanda Johnson of Blairsville saw the plea when she was scrolling through Across Westmoreland on her Facebook feed.

