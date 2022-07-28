Jane Albig’s son Jack was heartbroken when he lost his beloved dog on Sunday at Idlewild Park, so she posted the loss on the Across Westmoreland Facebook group, hoping that someone had found Sydney.
The announcement was also reposted on Westmoreland County Lost & Found Pets and other pages. The next afternoon, Amanda Johnson of Blairsville saw the plea when she was scrolling through Across Westmoreland on her Facebook feed.
Johnson’s daughter Mya had found Sydney, and the two families arranged to meet later on Monday. That reunion was the culmination of hundreds of people reading the Facebook posts and many sharing it with friends and reposting it on other pages.
The fuzzy black and brown dog was returned safe and none the worse for wear. There were no ticks and tangled fur that many lost dogs experience before being found. She wasn’t even hungry or thirsty.
That’s because Sydney is a stuffed toy. And that didn’t matter to the 400 people who wrote encouraging words, spread the information and even offered to buy the little boy another stuffed dog.
“Just to know that so many people read the posts and paid attention to it is pretty amazing,” Albig said. “Every response was a small act of kindness because nobody had to do anything.” But they did, and it meant a lot to the family.
“Jack is so attached to this little dog,” Albig said. “I felt like we had lost our dog again.”
The Hempfield Township family had a real dog named Sydney, an Australian heeler who passed away last August. Jack, now three and a half years old, was old enough to have bonded with her and he missed her. So Albig’s friend bought him a plush toy that looked something like Sydney, and the two became inseparable.
“Sydney sleeps in bed with him every night and goes to the babysitter with him,” Albig said. “He takes her everywhere.”
He even wanted to take her into Idlewild Park when his mom asked him if he would rather leave her in the car, in case she got dropped and would get dirty. And that’s how she got lost.
Sunday’s visit was the first time that Albig and her husband Brian took Jack and his brother Riley, 20 months old, to the popular park near Ligonier. Sydney rode along with them and was strapped in with Albig when she and the boys were on the turtle ride in Raccoon Lagoon. They were walking toward Story Book Forest when Albig noticed that Sydney was missing.
She walked back and looked around where they had been and asked countless people if they had seen the toy. She reported the loss to the office, and the word was spread through the staff.
They left without Sydney.
“Jack was sad,” Albig said. “He was more upset when we got home, probably because there was so much going on at the park. He said that he couldn’t sleep without Sydney. The next morning, he was crying and he missed her. I was determined to find her.”
The friend in Michigan sent it after the real Sydney passed away from a tumor on her spleen. She was 10 years old. The same disease had also taken the dog’s littermate Willow the year before. The couple had purchased both puppies from a cattle farmer when they lived in Michigan.
“We went to get one puppy and we ended up getting two,” Albig said.
Brian Albig got on the internet to order a replacement, but his wife questioned whether their son would believe that it was his original toy. After all, it was well worn from “being loved quite a bit.”
She held out hope that something good would come from her Facebook posts that included pictures of both boys with the plush dog.
Responses quickly came in. People expressed their sympathy for the loss of the toy, and also sympathy that the family had lost both of their dogs. They encouraged Albig to not give up hope. Some sent links to where to buy a replacement and others even offered to buy another one for Jack.
Several Idlewild employees said they would look for Sydney, and other people who were planning to go to the park on Tuesday and Wednesday wrote that they would keep an eye out, too.
Then Johnson saw the post. Her family has a season pass to the park, and she and her husband Justin had taken their children, Mya, 6, and Logan, 3, there on Sunday.
On the last ride, Mya had stuffed something in her book bag, and Johnson was so distracted by trying to catch the train back to Kiddie Land that she didn’t ask her daughter what she had. It slipped her mind, too, when they visited friends after they left the park. Later that evening, Mya said that she found the toy on a ride.
Johnson saw Albig’s post the next day and contacted her with a photo of what Mya had found. They made plans to meet up in a couple of hours at Gene & Boots Candy Store on Route 22 near Delmont.
“I didn’t tell Jack where we were going,” Albig said. “I told him it was a surprise.”
When they got there, she told him, “Remember that you lost Sydney? Someone found her for you.”
He got a big smile and ran over to Mya, who gave him his lost dog.
“It felt good,” Johnson said. “Our kids have lost stuff before and they don’t always have a chance to get it back. It was so good to be able to get this back to Jack.”
Albig is touched by all the outpouring of support for a little boy who lost a toy that took the place of his beloved dog.
“It’s just wonderful to know that there are so many people out there who wanted to help my son,” she said. “He doesn’t know how many people were trying to find his Sydney. It was just really sweet and I will never forget it. It restores my faith in humanity. Whenever Jack is older, I will tell him all about this.”
