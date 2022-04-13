Seton Hill University’s School of Business and the Wukich Center for Entrepreneurial Opportunities, in partnership with the university’s Alumni College, will present a public lecture by Seton Hill Trustee Rob DeMichiei, retired executive vice president and chief financial officer of UPMC, on Wednesday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. in Cecilian Hall on the second floor of Seton Hill’s Administration Building. The lecture can also be viewed virtually via Zoom. At the event, which is part of the Farrell Lecture Series at Seton Hill, DeMichiei will speak on the topic “Leadership Lessons for the Next Generation.”
Registration for either the in-person or virtual event can be made at https://alumni.setonhill.edu/2022-farrell-lecture. Seton Hill University’s COVID-19 policies require those attending in-person events of more than 50 people to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
“Rob DeMichiei’s business acumen has been a tremendous asset to Seton Hill University in his role on the Board of Trustees, and I look forward to our students learning from this incredible role model and community leader,” said Seton Hill President Mary C. Finger, Ed.D.
During The Farrell Lecture, Rob will provide practical leadership advice and tips on succeeding in the current business environment. Drawing on the best and worst moments of his 35 years in Corporate America, he will review the strategies and personal attributes needed to help maximize your brand and optimize your performance.
DeMichiei is the retired executive vice president and chief financial officer of UPMC, a $20B+ nonprofit health system and leading health care provider and insurer. During his time at UPMC, Rob implemented best practices in controllership, with UPMC achieving voluntary SOX 404 certification in 2006. He also led UPMC’s activity-based costing/service-line implementation and Consumerism initiatives. In addition to Finance, Rob led the Supply Chain Management and Revenue Cycle functions, driving integration, technology infusion and process improvement/efficiency throughout the organization. Rob’s teams created a number of healthcare technology solutions, three of which were commercialized and spun-off.
Before his 16-year tenure at UPMC, DeMichiei held various executive Finance roles with the General Electric Company (GE) and Price Waterhouse in Pittsburgh.
Rob currently serves as a board director for Waystar, Auto Club Enterprises and AAA East Central. Rob also serves as a strategic advisor for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ; HCAT) and as a board advisor for Omega Healthcare Management Services.
He also serves as the board chair of the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania and Finance Committee chair of the Seton Hill University board of trustees. Rob is also an executive mentor for the Advanced Leadership Institute. Rob has a BA in business economics from the University of Pittsburgh.
As a member of the Seton Hill University board of trustees, Rob serves as the chair of the Finance and Business Affairs Committee and is a member of the Executive Committee and Investment Committee. Rob’s son, Chris DeMichiei, is a 2014 graduate of Seton Hill University.
